Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Up 2.8%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.45. 5,867,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 12,289,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVAX. Bank of America raised shares of Novavax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,633,000 after acquiring an additional 978,873 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 4.3% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 8,117,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,803,000 after buying an additional 337,071 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 619,370 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,294,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 23.9% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,376,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 265,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

