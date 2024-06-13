Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Norwood Financial Stock Down 0.2 %
NWFL traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. 8,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norwood Financial has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 14.14%.
Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial
About Norwood Financial
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Norwood Financial
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.