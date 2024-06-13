Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Norwood Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

NWFL traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. 8,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norwood Financial has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 14.14%.

Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial

About Norwood Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,336,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 23,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 28,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

