Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Short Interest Update

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the May 15th total of 89,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Northwest Pipe Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 20,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,619. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $330.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Stories

