Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Trading Down 7.7%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 328,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 104,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Northern Superior Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$95.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.53.

Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Northern Superior Resources Company Profile

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

