Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.80 Per Share

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Norcros Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:NXR traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 208 ($2.65). The company had a trading volume of 83,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,467. Norcros has a 1 year low of GBX 134 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 236 ($3.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £186.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,296.14 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 199.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 189.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.14) target price on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.01) target price on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

