Node AI Price Reaches $0.78 on Exchanges (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Node AI has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. Node AI has a total market cap of $69.17 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Node AI Profile

Node AI’s launch date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 94,630,108.63625574 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.77978788 USD and is up 11.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,255,225.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

