Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.75

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 385347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

