NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.49. 23,383,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 56,553,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NIO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

NIO Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after buying an additional 4,976,403 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,429,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 235,521 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of NIO by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,431,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 535,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 439,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 11.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 245,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

