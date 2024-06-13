Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Short Interest Up 1,772.8% in May

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, a growth of 1,772.8% from the May 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nicox Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NICXF remained flat at $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. Nicox has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.44.
About Nicox
