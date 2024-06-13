Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Short Interest Up 1,772.8% in May

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, a growth of 1,772.8% from the May 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nicox Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NICXF remained flat at $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. Nicox has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.44.

Get Nicox alerts:

About Nicox

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nicox SA operates as an ophthalmology company in France and internationally. The company develops solutions to maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its lead product candidate is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial.

Receive News & Ratings for Nicox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.