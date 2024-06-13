NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Down 6%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 327,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 393,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $657.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 20.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fractal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 832,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 632,492 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $152,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 811,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 253,900 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 566,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 392,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

