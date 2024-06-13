NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Shares Down 3%

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.06 and last traded at $32.06. Approximately 298,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,401,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.07.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.05%.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. CWM LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

