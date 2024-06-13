NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,367,795 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 1,283,102 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $7.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.
NextDecade Price Performance
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.64). On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in NextDecade by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 48.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
