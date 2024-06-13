NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 99.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 296.17, a quick ratio of 296.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

