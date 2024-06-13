Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target Raised to C$68.00 at National Bankshares

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$56.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$56.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$39.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.50.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.59 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 4.5226562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.65%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

