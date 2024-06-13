Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU) Insider Joseph(Joe) Basile Buys 5,000 Shares

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU – Get Free Report) insider Joseph(Joe) Basile purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$19.49 ($12.91) per share, with a total value of A$97,450.00 ($64,536.42).

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. It develops and commercializes DAYBUE (trofinetide), which has been registered to treat Rett syndrome in adults and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Fragile X syndrome.

