NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $22.99. 5,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 11,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49.

About NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

