Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Director Sells $172,941.00 in Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Anne Farrell sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $172,941.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,626.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nelnet Stock Up 1.0 %

NNI stock opened at $100.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.89. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 48.33 and a quick ratio of 48.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.92.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $579.96 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nelnet, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

NNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nelnet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Nelnet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Nelnet by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nelnet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,313,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

