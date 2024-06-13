Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $38.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.81. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. Analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $443,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $715,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,468.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,680 in the last ninety days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

