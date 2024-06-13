Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. Navient has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Navient by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 5,209.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 1,762.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

