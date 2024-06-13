Navcoin Price Hits $0.0468 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,219.32 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0468 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00077941 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00026803 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011268 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,048.19 or 0.66240167 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

