National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $3.25 Per Share

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 3.25 per share on Wednesday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.

National Beverage Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.89. 165,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,450. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $575,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

