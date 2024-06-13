National Bankshares Raises Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$27.50

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$25.89.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$21.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.40 and a 1-year high of C$22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.99.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$318.84 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 20.14%. Equities analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.5906363 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

