National Bank Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.06.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$2.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.64. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of C$258.98 million for the quarter.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

