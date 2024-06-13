Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the May 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Naspers Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NPSNY traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.40. 55,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,668. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.85. Naspers has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.09.
Naspers Company Profile
