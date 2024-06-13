Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the May 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Naspers Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NPSNY traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.40. 55,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,668. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.85. Naspers has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

