Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Nasdaq has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Nasdaq has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NDAQ

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.