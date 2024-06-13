Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.00

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.00 and last traded at $65.30, with a volume of 14598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBR. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $696.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average is $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($2.92). The company had revenue of $743.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,550,000 after purchasing an additional 40,078 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 436,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,415,000 after buying an additional 209,450 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 335,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,861,000 after buying an additional 131,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

