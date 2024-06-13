NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Shares Gap Down to $7.26

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.26, but opened at $6.98. NaaS Technology shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 7,281 shares trading hands.

NaaS Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative net margin of 376.49% and a negative return on equity of 885.88%.

Institutional Trading of NaaS Technology

About NaaS Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NaaS Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWA LLC acquired a new position in NaaS Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NaaS Technology by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares during the period. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

