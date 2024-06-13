NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Shares Gap Down to $7.26

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.26, but opened at $6.98. NaaS Technology shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 7,281 shares trading hands.
NaaS Technology Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative net margin of 376.49% and a negative return on equity of 885.88%.
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
