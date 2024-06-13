My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $210,808.25 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

