Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Trading 1.9% Higher

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 422,511 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 364,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Muscle Maker Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

