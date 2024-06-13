MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32-1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $978-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.66. The stock had a trading volume of 433,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,738. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $82.58 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

MSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut MSC Industrial Direct from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSC Industrial Direct

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.