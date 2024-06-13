Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $216.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.38% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 target price (up from $189.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $213.07 on Tuesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,119,470,000 after buying an additional 70,212,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after buying an additional 18,067,216 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $3,026,492,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23,076.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,584,512,000 after buying an additional 9,200,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

