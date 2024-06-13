MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $217.95

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $217.95 and last traded at $218.18, with a volume of 1778843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.11.

Get MongoDB alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MDB

MongoDB Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,802 shares of company stock worth $16,982,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in MongoDB by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,196.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.