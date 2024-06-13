Monero 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $89.41 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Monero has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $176.19 or 0.00263636 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and approximately $89.41 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,831.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.34 or 0.00658885 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00119250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00038128 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00044682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00076743 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

