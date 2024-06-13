Mobico Group Plc (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Short Interest Up 479.0% in May

Mobico Group Plc (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,500 shares, an increase of 479.0% from the May 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mobico Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NXPGF remained flat at $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. Mobico Group has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.
About Mobico Group
