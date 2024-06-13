Mobico Group Plc (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Short Interest Up 479.0% in May

Mobico Group Plc (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,500 shares, an increase of 479.0% from the May 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXPGF remained flat at $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. Mobico Group has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

