Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 285,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,441,260,000 after purchasing an additional 125,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,697. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $194.60 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.14 and its 200 day moving average is $240.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.