Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 146.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $524,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.17. 399,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,009. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

