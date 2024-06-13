Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 809,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 4.4% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.88. The stock had a trading volume of 304,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,360. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average is $84.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

