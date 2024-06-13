Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,712 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,712 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 21.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.22.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $16.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.29. The stock had a trading volume of 40,840,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,426,974. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $140.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.46 and its 200 day moving average is $115.81. The company has a market capitalization of $385.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

