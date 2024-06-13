Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.68.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.24. 48,233,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,682,859. The company has a market capitalization of $259.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

