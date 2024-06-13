Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after buying an additional 76,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,582,000 after buying an additional 352,841 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,080. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

