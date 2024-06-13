Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Research Coverage Started at New Street Research

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $570.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $463.69.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $441.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.78. The company has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $443.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,987,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $281,035,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,099 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,874,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,162,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,920,047,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,571,070 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,160,020,000 after acquiring an additional 842,884 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Microsoft by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,987,007 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,152,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,190 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

