MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs (NYSEARCA:MJJ) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs (NYSEARCA:MJJ – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.21 and last traded at $73.21. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.43.
MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.21.
