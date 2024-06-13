Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 0%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $133.05 and last traded at $134.77. Approximately 3,206,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 19,002,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.67. The company has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 365,446 shares of company stock valued at $43,536,203. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 669.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

