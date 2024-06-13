Michael (Mike) McLaren Purchases 123 Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £498.15 ($634.34).
Michael (Mike) McLaren also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 10th, Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 142 shares of FDM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £498.42 ($634.69).
FDM Group Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of FDM stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) on Thursday, hitting GBX 375 ($4.78). 203,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,689. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £409.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,043.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 379.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 401.36. FDM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300 ($3.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 714 ($9.09).
FDM Group Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.
FDM Group Company Profile
FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FDM Group
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- C3.ai Stock: The Rising Powerhouse in the AI Industry
Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.