Michael (Mike) McLaren Purchases 123 Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £498.15 ($634.34).

Michael (Mike) McLaren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 142 shares of FDM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £498.42 ($634.69).

FDM Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of FDM stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) on Thursday, hitting GBX 375 ($4.78). 203,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,689. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £409.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,043.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 379.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 401.36. FDM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300 ($3.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 714 ($9.09).

FDM Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 5.54%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,729.73%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

