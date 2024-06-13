Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 3.9% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $131,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $18.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,459.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,113. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,355.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,263.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,535.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,256.25.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

