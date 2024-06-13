Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22,951 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.6% of Harding Loevner LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harding Loevner LP owned approximately 0.05% of Meta Platforms worth $466,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $507.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.99 and a 200 day moving average of $439.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.32 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 price objective (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.11, for a total transaction of $37,553,335.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.11, for a total transaction of $37,553,335.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 514,525 shares of company stock valued at $253,108,340. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.