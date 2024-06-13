Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500,800 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 781,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Shares of MESO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.20. 16,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,517. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $822.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.46.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MESO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesoblast stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 0.05% of Mesoblast at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.