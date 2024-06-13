Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives $6.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mersana Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.51. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 260.65% and a negative net margin of 352.01%. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $889,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,620,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,021,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,568 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

