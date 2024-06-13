Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:MHGU)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Meritage Hospitality Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MHGU remained flat at $17.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $112.67 million, a PE ratio of 141.84 and a beta of 0.08. Meritage Hospitality Group has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $21.30.
Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile
