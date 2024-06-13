Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:MHGU)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Meritage Hospitality Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MHGU remained flat at $17.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $112.67 million, a PE ratio of 141.84 and a beta of 0.08. Meritage Hospitality Group has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $21.30.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

