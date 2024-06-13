Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MBINN opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
